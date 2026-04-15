Temple Terrace police officer injured in crash on Fowler Avenue: TTPD

The Brief A Temple Terrace police officer was injured in a crash on Fowler Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Temple Terrace Police Department. The officer is in stable condition, while occupants of the other vehicle were evaluated and their conditions have not been released. The crash remains under investigation and is being handled by the Florida Highway Patrol.



A Temple Terrace police officer was injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon while traveling along Fowler Avenue, according to the Temple Terrace Police Department.

What we know:

Police say the crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. The officer suffered injuries and is currently in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The people in the other vehicle were also evaluated, but their conditions have not been released at this time, according to police.

Police have not said what led to the crash.

What's next:

The crash investigation is being handled by the Florida Highway Patrol.