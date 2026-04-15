Temple Terrace police officer injured in crash on Fowler Avenue: TTPD
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. - A Temple Terrace police officer was injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon while traveling along Fowler Avenue, according to the Temple Terrace Police Department.
What we know:
Police say the crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. The officer suffered injuries and is currently in stable condition.
What we don't know:
The people in the other vehicle were also evaluated, but their conditions have not been released at this time, according to police.
Police have not said what led to the crash.
What's next:
The crash investigation is being handled by the Florida Highway Patrol.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Temple Terrace Police Department.