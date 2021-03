An 8-year-old girl was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a car on Brookmeade Drive in Sarasota Wednesday evening.

The girl was said to have been riding a scooter at the time she was hit.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet clear.

Officials told FOX 13's Kimberly Kuizon that the driver of the car remained on the scene and was cooperating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.