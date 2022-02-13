Child injured after falling from ride at Florida State Fair

A seven-year-old girl is recovering after falling 35-40 feet from a gondola ride at the Florida State Fair, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say three family members, all under the age of 10, were riding the gondola across the fairgrounds around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday when the girl slipped under the safety bar and fell onto a grassy area below.

Deputies and fire rescue paramedics responded to the scene and took the girl to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

HCSO detectives investigated the incident and say it was an accident.

The gondola ride was shut down after the fall, but is back open.

