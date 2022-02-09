2022 Florida State Fair opens with all the deep-fried fun and food

It's opening day at the Florida State Fair as the annual event returns to Hillsborough County.

Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried kicked off the 2022 State Fair by flipping the switch before sunrise to light up the giant Ferris wheel. The fair officially opens at 10 a.m. It's scheduled from Feb. 10-21.

Fair organizers said there are more than 90 rides to choose from, as well, as plenty of entertainment – most of which are brand-new acts.

Of course, you can't forget the food. They have the classic dishes, but also some deliciously new options, like the Loaded Fried Pickle Nachos and the Cookie Dough Explosion.

You can find more information, such as ticket information, here: www.floridastatefair.com.

The first fair was held in 1904 in downtown Tampa. In 1915, organizers teamed up with the Gasparilla events in Tampa. But as the annual fair grew popular, the Florida Legislature formed the Florida State Fair Authority in 1975. That year, they moved to their current home at the Florida State Fairgrounds.