Child killed after crash at Dade City Motocross mourned by racing community: ‘Don’t take anyone for granted’

The motocross community is grieving the loss of an 11-year-old rider, who died in a crash over the weekend.

It happened during a practice session at Dade City Motocross around 10 a.m. Sunday.

"It's a sport that's very family-oriented," Lindsey Seay said. "It's very easy to become consumed."

Seay’s son, husband, and brothers have all competed at Dade City Motocross at one time or another.

Lindsey Seay's son racing.

"I hope that people will understand that yes, it's dangerous, but these kids are passionate," Seay told FOX 13.

Motocross racing is where her eight-year-old son has found a sense of community. He’s on the autism spectrum, and riding has become his outlet, Seay said.

But Seay is also completely aware of the risks associated with the sport. Her son suffered a concussion and broke his wrist in January.

Lindsey Seay's son is on the autism spectrum and has found an outlet in motocross.

She said it’s important to invest in top-of-the-line safety gear and important training.

"And you can do all of those things, but you can't prevent accidents. But when it is reality in your face, it's really, really difficult," Seay said of Sunday’s crash.

According to Dade City police, an 11-year-old crashed his dirt bike after completing a jump on the track at Dade City Motocross Sunday.

File: Dade City Motorcross

Investigators said the boy was able to get up and pick up his dirt bike. But that’s when police say another rider jumped the same hill and hit the boy.

"My kid says that his biggest fear is landing on someone," Kelly Judd, whose son also races at Dade City Motocross, shared. "And I hope he doesn't feel like it's his fault that this accident happened. I hope that he's okay."

Judd’s son was racing at the Dade City track on Saturday. It was his first time back at that track since breaking his collarbone there in January.

"The paramedics, they jump on their quad. They zoom out to the track," Judd explained of the track’s response to her son’s January injury. "They were very quick to respond."

Dade City Motocross track

The preliminary investigation revealed that the 11-year-old suffered injuries to his shoulder area. He was airlifted to the hospital but later died.

The boy’s name has not been released publicly. But the community is so tight-knit that both Judd and Seay told FOX 13 their kids have raced with the victim.

"Don't take anyone for granted. Don't take one day for granted," Judd said.

Child races on track at Dade City Motocross.

"I hope that people understand that these are children, that accidents happen, and, you know, there are families involved," Seay said.

The track’s owner told FOX 13 during a phone call Monday that the track always has medical and emergency personnel on staff, so crews quickly attended to the boy Sunday. He said he’s reached out to the victim’s family and that he’s waiting to hear back from them before saying anything further.