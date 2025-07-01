Children showcase their art at Art Center Sarasota's summer camps

Each week, kids and teens get to create amateur art surrounded by professional pieces at Art Center Sarasota's summer camps.

"This is just a very inspirational space," Art Center Sarasota Youth Education Coordinator Holly Flaig said. "There's art on the walls from artists of many different backgrounds, and the kids walk around these galleries every single day."

The theme of the camp changes each week, ranging from "All Things 3D" to "Creatures and Critters - Clay Days!"

The camps are for kids aged 6-14. They are separated into two age groups, 6-9 and 10-14. Each week, up to 36 kids can attend.

"I think art is really important," Art Center Sarasota Art Instructor Kay Coleman said. "This gives them an outlet that they have, that they can get creative and every single one of these kids is creative in their own way."

Coleman, a veteran art teacher, hopes the six hours a day away from phones and other technology has a big impact on the campers.

"There are so many things. Grab a piece of paper and some markers and draw. Ask your parents for a sketchbook and every day just do something simple," Coleman said. "Get away from just working and looking on your phones and get creative."