Christian Ziegler remains Florida GOP chair as investigation into rape allegation continues

Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler is keeping public comments to a minimum five days after it was revealed he is being investigated on allegations of rape.

A search warrant has revealed that he told officers with the Sarasota Police Department that he recorded the encounter, but then deleted it. A friend of the woman who said Christian Ziegler attacked her called 911 to ask police to check on her.

"She told me she doesn't think she can do it anymore," the unidentified woman told dispatchers.

A search warrant written by a detective said that the alleged victim told them she arranged to have sex with the chairman and his wife, Sarasota School Board member Bridget Ziegler, on October 2, but that she canceled after Bridget couldn't make it.

She told police when she opened her door to walk her dog, and Christian was there.

"She told me she was raped yesterday," the caller said. "And that she's scared to leave her house."

On October 27, she told Christian in messages that were being watched by police that, "She was not okay with what happened between us."

Christian responded, "Oh, that's not good. You are my friend. Known ya for like 20 years."

Bridget Ziegler, a co-founder of the conservative "Moms for Liberty" group, told investigators they'd had sex with the victim once, a year ago.

This time, Christian Ziegler told police he had consensual sex with the victim, and that he took a video of the encounter. He initially said he deleted the video, but since the allegation, he uploaded the video to his Google Drive.

That's what detectives want the search warrant for.

On calls recorded by police, he denies forcing her to do anything. No one answered their door in Sarasota Monday.

Christian Ziegler became GOP chair in March, while Bridget has been on the Sarasota School Board since 2014. She is an ally of Governor Ron DeSantis, and fought for the Parental Rights in Education bill.

Bridget Ziegler is not under criminal investigation, and has not said whether she will stay in office.

Christian Ziegler's attorney said in a statement, "We are confident that once the police investigation is concluded that no charges will be filed and Mr. Ziegler will be completely exonerated."

The next Sarasota School Board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 12.

Gov. Desantis called the Zieglers' his friends, but he said Christian should step aside as chair. The party has no formal mechanism for forcing a chair out.