Christmas Town returns to Busch Gardens, but with modifications

article

During an unprecedented year, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced the holidays are coming to the theme park to help spread a little cheer.

Officials said they will, indeed, host their annual Christmas Town. However, there will be modifications to keep guests safe.

The holiday event will start on Nov. 20, with a special preview weekend Nov. 14-15 -- meaning, before December, you can kick-start your holiday spirit with twinkling light displays and special entertainment.

Reservations will be required because of limited capacity. Face masks are required and social distancing must be followed, according to Busch Gardens. Also, there will be temperature checks at the entrance.

PREVIOUS: Busch Gardens, Adventure Island employees on edge as parent company announces layoffs

There will also be animal encounters, contact-free visits with Santa Clause and Rudolph.

Advertisement

For the first time, the "Christmas on Ice" ice-skating show will be performed outside.

Christmas Town will run through Jan. 3, 2021, and is included with park admission.

For more information, head over to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's website.

