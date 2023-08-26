Cigar box collection holds special meaning for Tarpon Springs family

article

Arnold Serafin has a collection of cigar boxes. He holds one in his hands.

"It was made in Tampa but sold in Miami just after the revolution in the early 1960s," he says.

The boxes have something in common.

They all once contained cigars made by Arturo Fuente. Arnold is the owner of Serafin de Cuba cigar shop in Tarpon Springs.

He recently invited members of the Fuente Family to visit his shop and see the collection.

"I'm overwhelmed and excited," said Cynthia Fuente Suarez, granddaughter of the company's founder. "I was actually born in 1958 and one of the boxes is from 1958."

The cigar boxes help tell the family's story.

"I remember growing up in the business when my grandfather was making these cigar boxes. To be able to see Arnold's collection is just over the top, wonderful and exciting," said Cynthia.

On the day of her visit, the Mayor of Tarpon Springs proclaimed it Fuente Day to recognize one of the most famous families in the cigar business.

"It's a tradition. It's the way we were raised. It talks about honor and integrity and passion for the leaf," says Cynthia.

"It's an honor to have the Fuente family to showcase our collection, but just to have them here is an honor for me," says Arnold.

He offered to give the boxes to the Fuente family, but Cynthia told him they belonged here in his shop.

Serafin de Cuba Cigars is at 45 Dodecanese Blvd. in Tarpon Springs.