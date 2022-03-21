Cinnamon Toast Crunch now available as a spread

article

One of the country’s most well-known cereals is now being transformed into a spread.

B&G Foods announced Monday the launch of Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Creamy Cinnamon Spread.

The new food item came after the company launched Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Cinnadust™ Seasoning Blend.

The spread can be used on fruit and bread, or it can serve as an ingredient in baked goods or a dessert topping.

"The successful introduction of Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Cinnadust™ Seasoning Blend showed us that consumers are eager to find new and innovative ways to enjoy their favorite foods and flavors, such as Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ cereal," Jordan Greenberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, B&G Foods, said in a news release.

