Citrus County COVID-19 vaccine distribution

As COVID-19 vaccines are distributed throughout the state of Florida, individual counties are beginning to release information about how and to whom the two-dose vaccine will be distributed.

In an executive order, Governor Ron DeSantis said the first phase of vaccine administration will prioritize long-term care facility residents and staff, persons 65 years of age and older, and health care personnel with direct patient contact.

The Florida Department of Health - Citrus County is currently offering COVID-19 vaccinations for the following people:

Priority group 65 years old and older

The next COVID-19 drive-through vaccination clinics for Citrus County will be Thursday, January 7 and Saturday, January 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until supplies last. The location is Central Ridge District Park, 6905 N. Lecanto Hwy in Beverly Hills.

What you'll need to be vaccinated in Citrus County:

Employment and/or age verification in the form of government and/or employee ID,

A printed and complete consent form, which is available at http://citrus.floridahealth.gov/_files/_documents/FINALModernaVaccineScreeningandConsentForm12.20.20.pdf,

To be able to stay at the clinic for 15 minutes after the shot is administered for medical monitoring,

To be in Citrus County for at least 28 days after your first dose, in order to receive the second dose.

Vaccines will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The vaccine is free.

Individuals should expect a long wait time and plan to remain in their vehicles the entire time.

Only the Moderna vaccine will be given at this time. Prior to receiving the vaccine, individuals will be required to download and complete the Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent. A Moderna Fact Sheet with information on what to expect during and after the injection will also be given before receiving the vaccine.

The Department of Health - Citrus County says individuals are encouraged to contact their primary care provider with questions about whether they should receive the vaccine before coming to the site.

Each person will receive a second dose reminder card that lists the date and the manufacturer for the first vaccination, as well as date the second dose is due. The second dose of the Moderna vaccination should be received 28 days after the initial dose. The second dose must be from the same manufacturer as the first vaccine.

After receiving the vaccination, recipients will be asked to remain on-site for 15 minutes for medical monitoring.

As more vaccines become available, additional dates will be announced. Information regarding availability and future vaccine clinics will be shared with local media outlets, posted online at http://citrus.floridahealth.gov/ or on Twitter at @FLHealthCitrus.

COVID-19 Vaccines in Florida:

On December 23, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Executive Order 20-315, which states: During this first phase of vaccine administration, all providers administering any COVID-19 vaccine shall only vaccinate the following populations:

Long-term care facility residents and staff;

persons 65 years of age and older;

and health care personnel with direct patient contact.

Hospitals, however, also may vaccinate persons who they deem to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.

Governor DeSantis also announced that in addition to hospitals, county health departments will begin vaccinating individuals 65 and older in the coming weeks as supply permits. Each county health department will work directly with their community partners to notify the community when vaccine doses are available and will provide information about what will be needed to register for vaccination.

Florida has launched a COVID-19 Vaccine Report that will be updated daily at FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov. This report includes a breakdown of who has received the vaccine by age, race, sex and county.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

