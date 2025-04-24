Citrus County deputies enter 4th day of search for missing 67-year-old woman
HOMOSASSA, Fla. - Citrus County deputies say the search for a missing woman in her upper 60s has entered its fourth day.
Maria Tims, 67, was first reported missing Monday, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say she was last seen just after 5 p.m. on Friday, driving her white 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt, with the license plate number 73BCNH.
She was reportedly driving southbound on South Suncoast Boulevard in Homosassa. Tims had not been heard from, however, since around noon on April 17.
Tims is 5 ft. 6 in. with grey hair and brown eyes weighing around 220 pounds, according to deputies.
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about where Tims is to contact their Major Crimes Unit at 352-249-2790.
Anyone who wants to remain anonymous is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Citrus County at 1-888-269-8477 or visit their website here.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
