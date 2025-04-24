Citrus County deputies enter 4th day of search for missing 67-year-old woman

The Brief The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are looking for Maria Tims, 67. She was reported missing on Monday, but was last heard from over a week ago. Deputies say she was driving through Homosassa in a white 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt, with the license plate number 73BCNH.



Citrus County deputies say the search for a missing woman in her upper 60s has entered its fourth day.

Maria Tims, 67, was first reported missing Monday, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Dig deeper:

Deputies say she was last seen just after 5 p.m. on Friday, driving her white 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt, with the license plate number 73BCNH.

Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

She was reportedly driving southbound on South Suncoast Boulevard in Homosassa. Tims had not been heard from, however, since around noon on April 17.

Tims is 5 ft. 6 in. with grey hair and brown eyes weighing around 220 pounds, according to deputies.

What you can do:

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about where Tims is to contact their Major Crimes Unit at 352-249-2790.

Anyone who wants to remain anonymous is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Citrus County at 1-888-269-8477 or visit their website here .

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

