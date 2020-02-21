Citrus County deputies investigate shooting death of 26-year-old man

Investigators in Citrus County are asking for the public’s help in solving a murder.

The deadly shooting occurred Thursday in the area of Northeast 1st Street in Crystal River. A deputy responded after the sheriff’s office received a report of a possible shooting.

Deputies said they were told by witnesses that they heard gunshots in the Copeland Park-area and noticed an African-American man in a red shirt running from the location. When deputies began canvassing the area, they found an injured man, later identified as 26-year-old Tyler Hopkins, who is from Hernando, Florida.

Deputies didn’t say how he was injured. Hopkins was taken to Seven Rivers Hospital where he later passed away.

"At this time, Major Crime detectives are working diligently to make sure we turn over every stone. We will unwaveringly continue our investigation into the unfortunate death of our victim, Tyler Hopkins," said Sheriff Prendergast. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Tyler."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at 352-726-1121.

