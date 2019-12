The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said a Winn Dixie store was robbed Sunday morning.

Deputies said the suspect came into the store on N. Lecanto Highway and demanded money from a clerk shortly after 8 a.m.

The suspect is a black male with long dreadlocks. He fled on foot towards the back of the building after the robbery.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.