Citrus County deputies warn residents of Duke Energy scam

A phone scam targeting Duke Energy customers is circulating -- this time in Citrus County, authorities warned.

On Monday, Citrus County deputies said they have been receiving reports of the scam. Callers, claiming to work with Duke Energy, threaten to discontinue a customer's power service if they do not make a payment on their past due account, which is all a lie.

The scammer, deputies said, will either request a money order or credit card details to “settle the fictitious debt.” Officials said if customers ever have a question about their bill, they can call Duke Energy’s official number at 1-800-700-8744.

The scam has occurred in the past in other counties, such as Pinellas and Pasco.




