Citrus County family leaning on faith, community after lightning strike causes fire that destroys home

The Brief Lightning struck a home in Citrus County on Friday, causing a fire that destroyed the house. The family was able to make it out safely, but three of their pets tragically died. In the midst of the rubble of what’s left of Trevor Selden’s family’s home, it’s what did survive that gives him hope.



On July 4, lightning hit solar panels on top of a family's garage during a bad storm.

Citrus County Fire Rescue said the strike caused an electrical failure and the fire engulfed their home in Beverly Hills in Citrus County.

In the midst of the rubble of what’s left of Trevor Selden’s family’s home, it’s what did survive that gives him hope.

What they're saying:

"It’s definitely wet, but we're going to try to dry her out," he said, holding a Bible. "But like I said earlier, it just kind of gives you faith that even through the mess, you still have God's word to hold onto for faith," Selden said.

"I went to take a quick shower," Trevor’s wife Celynn said. "I heard our dogs barking, so I figured it was just fireworks, threw a towel on real quick just to make sure, heard some loud popping coming from the garage and opened the door and flames and smoke just flew right in my face," she said, getting emotional.

Celynn called 911 around 9:05 p.m., while trying to get their pets out of the house with her.

Trevor and one of their sons had just left to buy fireworks, and their other son and daughter were with family.

PREVIOUS: Dog and two birds die after lighting strike starts fire at Beverly Hills home: CCFR

"Two minutes prior, I was giving her a kiss and saying, ‘I'll be right back to make you dinner,’ and in not even five minutes, everything changed," Trevor said. "I’m just so thankfully my wife is ok."

Crews had the fire under control by 9:30 p.m., and rescued two cats and one dog. Tragically, the family’s other dog and two birds didn’t make it.

"That's the most devastating thing. I mean of course the house is devastating, but we did lose, I mean Scooby was only four years old," Trevor said.

"He was the best dog ever," Celynn said. "He loved our babies and our babies are having a really hard time not having them and our daughter’s birds," she said.

What's next:

The Seldens say they can’t even begin to express their gratitude to the community, who’ve set up fundraisers and meals for them.

"The community and the outpouring of love has been humbling, so humbling," Celynn said.

They’re leaning on them, and their faith.

"Don’t take anything for granted. You know, hold the people close to you that mean the most," Trevor said.

And they’re finding comfort in the things that did make it.

"Between the American flag and quite a few Bibles that we owned, I mean, there were some of them were a little torched, some of them a little wet, but seeing the Bible and seeing the American flag still stand through the destruction, it just gives you faith that there's something better to come," he said.

The Seldens say they’re staying with their family until they are able to rebuild. Their home is a total loss, and Trevor’s truck that was in the driveway is also damaged.

What you can do:

An online fundraiser has been set up to help the family recover from the loss.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube