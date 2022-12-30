Citrus County woman shoots, kills uncle at family gathering, deputies say

article

A Citrus County woman is facing second-degree murder charges after deputies say she shot her uncle to death Thursday afternoon in Beverly Hills.

According to investigators, 20-year-old Sammantha Danielle Driggers and her uncle, 44-year-old Matthew Charles Driggers, were attending a family gathering at a home on North Columbus Street around 2:45 p.m. when the shooting occurred.

Deputies dispatched to the scene found Matthew Charles Driggers suffering from a single gunshot wound. They tried to help the victim until fire rescue crews arrived and pronounced him deceased.

While investigating, deputies located the gun used to shoot Matthew Charles Driggers inside the home. Detectives say their preliminary investigation supported witness statements that Sammantha Driggers used the firearm to shoot her uncle.

The 20-year-old suspect, who was still inside the home, was taken into custody and eventually arrested.

"A family gathering to celebrate the holiday season should have been a time of happiness, but instead turned deadly in an instant," said Sheriff Prendergast. "This act of violence has shocked our community and will affect this family forever. I am proud of the quick response of CCSO deputies and detectives that ensured this incident was isolated and the community was safe. Our thoughts go out to this family as they begin the long process of healing."

Investigators have not given a motive for the shooting.