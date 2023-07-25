City of Clearwater seeking communities input on plan to update Parks and Rec

The city of Clearwater is updating its Parks and Rec master plan and asking for input from the community.

"We've basically opened it up for citizens to tell us some of the things we're doing right, some things they'd like to see us do and give us ideas," said Art Kader, Clearwater's director of Parks and Rec.

Community members are voicing their opinions about the future of their city.

The North Greenwood Rec Center was packed Monday for the first of three community meetings.

It's the first update in a decade. The goal is to meet the demands of the growing community over the next ten years.

READ: ConWorld's Emporium is more than just a pop culture gift shop

"You need to look into the future. This is a way you can plan for the future if there's anything you're missing," Kader said.

Clearwater's residents want to have more sports facilities.

Sarahi Baltazar has called Clearwater home for about four decades. Her wish list includes more access to sports courts, inside and outside.

Community members also requested more walking trails, dog parks and pickleball courts.

"To me, to have more activities for the kids and youth, they’re the future for us," she shared.

READ: St. Petersburg adds more public parking spots near Tropicana Field

The City of Clearwater's goal is to have the plan completed by the end of the year.

The dates and times of the final two community meetings are listed below: