City of Tampa announces two phases for summer camps

The city of Tampa on Thursday announced plans to open a limited number of summer camp locations for kids, and parents will have to enter a lottery for the first round of spots.

The first round of camp will run from June 1 through June 12 for kids age 5 to 12. Camps will be open each weekday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Parents must live in the city of Tampa and will have to register for lottery enrollment between Tuesday, May 26 at 9 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. at Wednesday, May 27.

The free camps will be held at the following locations:

• Copeland Center, 11001 N 15th St, 33612

• Dr. MLK Complex, 2200 N Oregon Ave, 33607

• Forest Hills Center, 724 W 109th St, 33612

• Jackson Heights Center, 3310 E Lake Ave, 33610

Advertisement

• Loretta Ingraham Center, 1615 N Hubert Ave, 33607

• Police Athletic League, 1924 W Diana St, 33604

• Port Tampa Center, 4702 W McCoy St, 33616

• Springhill Center, 1000 E Eskimo Ave, 33607

A more traditional summer camp program, at more locations, will open after that. The city says details will be released later.

LINK: More info at https://www.tampagov.net/parks-and-recreation

The city says both camps will following CDC, local, and state health department guidelines regarding sanitizing, social distancing among children, and screening.

Hillsborough County previously announced that all county-run summer camps were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic in favor of a virtual option.

