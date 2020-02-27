City of Tampa, Hillsborough County prepared to prevent arrival and spread of coronavirus

article

City of Tampa and Hillsborough County officials announced Thursday they are taking steps to keep the coronavirus out of the Tampa Bay area, but they are prepared to deal with it if it arrives.

Currently, there are no known cases of coronavirus in the city, county or southeast region, but Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said the city, county and state are in close communication concerning the identification of and response to any cases that may arise.

“We’ve hosted countless major, national events here and each year, as we conduct medical surge exercises to test our hospitals and medical system response capabilities,” Castor said. “Our collaborative approach and response make us stronger and more resilient when it comes to responding to these incidents.”

Castor and Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller encourage all residents to do what they can to prevent the spread of germs by washing hands, using hand sanitizer, staying away from people who are sick and staying home if you are sick.

The city and county have set up several ways to communicate with the public about coronavirus. Castor advises Tampa residents to text “Tampa Ready” to 888777 to get real-time texts about coronavirus and other emergency situations. Information about coronavirus and its impact on the city and county can also be found at Tampagov.net/alertTampa and www.Hcflgov.net/staysafe.