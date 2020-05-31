City of Tampa issues curfew in response to Saturday night's violent protests

In response to Saturday night’s violence, the city of Tampa has instituted a curfew that will apply to all businesses and persons within the city of Tampa from 7:30 p.m. - 6:00 a.m. until further notice.

“What I saw last night was not a call for voices to be heard, ideas to affect change or ways to shine a light on inequality,” said Mayor Jane Castor. “What I saw was shameful, what I saw was heartbreaking. And what I saw did not reflect our community and the values we share. We stand in solidarity with all of the peaceful protests happening in our city and around the country.”

Violating the city curfew order is a second-degree misdemeanor, which carries a penalty of up to 60 days imprisonment and/or a $500 fine.

