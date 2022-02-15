City of Tampa undertaking yet another noise ordinance

The city of Tampa is on the verge of making new rules for how much noise residents can make, and when.

But before it does that, it is trying to straighten out their proposal, while also pinning down what residents want.

During a virtual meeting on Tuesday night, dozens let city leaders know how they feel about the current rules, which do not limit how loud indoor amplified sound can be.

One Channelside resident said he is sick of feeling like the party is in his apartment as opposed to eight floors down.

Cathy Franceour says the city should get tough as it writes new rules, as opposed to reinstating a previous rule that had allowed for five minute warnings.

"The indoor noise shakes the building. We can hear it and feel it in our unit," Franceour said. "Between my neighbors, and the bar that is around us, we had 58 calls. Only one ended up in a citation."

During a 22-month period ending in October 2020, 12,422 noise complaints were made to the city, but officials wrote only 112 citations.

The overwhelming majority came between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

It took the city only a few days to agree to rewrite an ordinance approved in January that allowed for policing of Ybor City and the area around Amalie Arena during prime time with noise meters.

The rest of the city was complaint-based.

"We don't know what everyone's input is," said city of Tampa director of administration Carole Post. "That is why we are out, having more communications and outreach with the public, including tonight."

For business owners, noise is one sign they're making money.

For homeowners, noise means they aren't sleeping.

City council hopes to make headway on new rules starting in April.

Will it again be decibel based?

"It would be good for the city to understand what 75 decibels are from any expert who says, usually a pool pump in the back of your house is at 75 decibels," said lawyer Candice Colucci. "It would be good, let's inform the public of what these numbers mean."

There is a meeting on Thursday where the first step will be taken to put new rules in place. There are three more meetings planned over the next month where this will be discussed.

