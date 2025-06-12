City of St. Petersburg to launch yearlong planning effort for rapidly growing District 2

The Brief St. Petersburg's District 2 will be the focus of a city-led planning initiative. With its rapid development comes a notable population increase. District 2 now has the second-highest population growth rate in all of St. Petersburg. The planning process will unfold throughout the next year, with numerous opportunities for public input.



St. Petersburg’s District 2, one of the city’s fastest-growing areas, is now the focus of a major city-led planning initiative.

With redevelopment already underway, city officials are dedicating the next year to crafting a comprehensive master plan—ensuring that the district’s future growth is both strategic and community-driven.

Located in North St. Pete and connected by both the Gandy and Howard Frankland Bridges, District 2 has become a magnet for development.

Construction sites and real estate signs are now common sights across the area.

It also serves as a critical employment hub for the region, home to major companies like Raymond James.

Later this year, Foot Locker is set to relocate its corporate headquarters from New York to the district.

"This is one of the largest employment centers in the Tampa Bay region," city officials noted, underscoring the district’s growing economic significance.

With its rapid development comes a notable population increase. District 2 now has the second-highest population growth rate in all of St. Petersburg. But along with this growth comes risk.

About 95 percent of the district lies within a coastal high-hazard zone.

Neighborhoods like Riviera Bay were especially hard hit during Hurricane Helene. Infrastructure challenges remain, and with more development on the horizon, city leaders say intentional planning is critical.

"We wanted to make sure that when this redevelopment comes our way—because we know it’s coming—that it comes with an idea that comes from the community, with a guiding document," said District 2 City Councilmember Brandi Gabbard.

To help create that vision, the city has hired a consulting firm to work directly with residents and business owners. Over the next year, the firm will gather feedback and help design a long-term master plan that reflects the community’s priorities.

City planners are also embracing technology to help bring the vision to life. Staff say they’ll use ESRI Story Maps—interactive digital maps used in urban planning—to give residents a hands-on way to shape the future of District 2.

The planning process will unfold throughout the next year, with numerous opportunities for public input. City officials hope it will result in a thoughtful blueprint for sustainable, inclusive growth in one of St. Pete’s most dynamic districts.

