Gun stolen from Publix security guard used in Largo shooting that injured teen: Police

A teen recently arrested for shooting a juvenile in Largo has been linked to the robbery of a Clearwater Publix security guard.

According to Clearwater police, two males riding bicycles approached an armed security guard around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 outside the grocery store on Missouri Ave., then grabbed the gun from the guard's holster, knocking the victim to the ground before riding off.

That night, police say a 17-year-old male was walking home around 11 p.m. when he felt he was being followed.

Police say as he entered his backyard on New Jersey Street, three men wearing masks pulled out at least two handguns, and fired a total of 12 rounds at the victim, hitting him in the leg.

One of the bullets went through the victim’s grandmother’s trailer and landed in her lap, according to LPD.

A second family member stepped outside the trailer and immediately went back inside when police say she was met by gunfire. The woman was not harmed in the incident.

The 17-year-old was taken to an area hospital.

The victim told authorities that he had been feuding with one of the suspected shooters.

Officers quickly located the 15-year-old suspect and said that he admitted to the shooting.

Detectives said they identified two other subjects, and one was involved in the shooting.

On Aug. 9, police said they caught the second suspect involved in the Largo shooting, a 14-year-old boy in St. Petersburg. They added that the suspect had the gun stolen from Clearwater security guard with him when he was arrested.

According to LPD, that suspect also admitted to being involved in the shooting.

Both suspects in the Largo shooting were taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center. They were charged with attempted felony murder and shooting deadly missiles into an occupied dwelling. The teen who had the stolen gun was also charged with armed robbery by the Clearwater Police Department.

The shooting is still under investigation.

A 16-year-old has also been arrested in connection with the security guard's robbery.

