City of Winter Haven proposes significant increase in impact fees

With more and more people moving to Polk County, city leaders in Winter Haven are preparing for future growth.

They're proposing a significant increase in impact fees for new development.

JD Dobratz is the co-owner of the Union Taproom in downtown.

"The Union Taproom is a self-pour tap room. We have 40 taps of craft beer, wine and soda," said Dobratz. "I think people are flocking to our city."

He opened the business two years ago, though he moved to the city 20 years ago from Michigan.

"I think our proximity to Tampa and Orlando makes us a great little town," said Dobratz. "You can get to both airports quickly and easily. Either coast is convenient to Winter Haven."

According to the city, Winter Haven has more than doubled in population from around 25,000 to 60,000 in the past 25 years.

The city of Winter Haven has proposed significant increases in impact fees for new development.

Leaders are proposing raising impact fees on new development to help cover the costs for parks and recreation, fire, and libraries.

Currently, for a single-family home, the fee is $2,431.58, and it would rise to $5,820.55, an increase of 139%.

"It's there to ensure the quality of life drawing you to this area that makes you want to be a part of the community--that we have the financial resources in place to continue to sustain that qualify of life in spite of all the growth," said City Manager, T. Michael Stavres.

Dobratz says he thinks new development should shoulder the burden more than existing establishments.

"It's necessary to have the proper infrastructure and, so as the city needs to grow, it's necessary to fund that growth," he said.

The second hearing on the proposed impact fees will take place on June 23. If city commissioners approve, the fees will take effect on Oct. 1.

