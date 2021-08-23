Classes start at University of South Florida with COVID-19 protocols in place

article

The first day of school has arrived for University of South Florida students and officials say they are prepared for a full in-person return. Because of the surging number of COVID-19 cases, restrictions are still in place.

USF won't require students to get vaccinated, but school officials are highly encouraging all students, faculty and staff to get the shot. Several other COVID-19 protocols are in place. The university is also asking everyone to wear masks on campus, especially when indoors and regardless of vaccination status.

Face coverings will be required for all individuals in health care settings, including Student Health Services, the Counseling Center and USF Health clinics.

Masks will be available on campus for anyone who needs one. Free, voluntary COVID-19 testing will be available on all USF campuses.

The university has been hosting weekly vaccination clinics at all of its campuses.

This will also be the first day for USF's new interim president Rhea Law. She replaces Dr. Steve Currall, who resigned for health and personal reasons.

Students at the University of Tampa still have another week until they return to their campus. Their first day is next Monday.

UT also won't be requiring vaccines on campus, but masks will be required in all indoor buildings, regardless of vaccine status. The only exception is eating, drinking, or if someone is exercising or taking part in sports.