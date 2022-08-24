Clearwater after school program teaches taekwondo and life skills

With kids now back in school, KSport Academy in Clearwater is resuming its after school program.

The five-day a week program at the martial arts studio gives young students a chance to hone their technique while also socializing, building character, and gaining life skills too.

They partner with six area schools to provide transportation to their facility. However, anyone is welcome to participate in their programs. Their partnered schools are Curtis Fundamental, Dunedin Elementary, Kings Highway Elementary, Skycrest Elementary, Calvin A Hunsinger Elementary and Sandy Lane Elementary.

KSport Academy also has class options for teens and adults. To learn more, visit ksporttaekwondo.com.