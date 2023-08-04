Clearwater approves plan for city-wide severe weather alert system

City leaders decided Thursday night to move forward with a plan for a severe weather and emergency alert system to benefit City of Clearwater residents and tourists.

The contract with HQE Systems is for them to supply, install, and maintain a severe weather alert system for city beaches and parks and recreation facilities. Emergency Management leaders say it’s another tool they can use to keep people safe.

"It’s going to provide them with the ability to put out that warning a lot faster to a larger amount of people more quickly," Derek Smith with Clearwater Emergency Management said.

Something that’s critical, especially during summer months when pop-up storms appear. Beachgoers say it would be a big help to them.

"I think that would be amazing because earlier it was getting cloudy and raining a little bit. So, I actually checked the weather to see if it was worth coming to the beach or going back to the hotel," visitor Fernanda Duavy said.

Lightning detection software will be part of the system.

The system will include lightning detection software and a total of 26 sirens. 6 will be along the beaches. Officials say this is something that would be beneficial during events like the recent waterspout that sent debris flying along Clearwater Beach.

"For that I went back and reviewed the footage and there was about four minutes before we kind of figured out what it was before it hit the beach. So, in that scenario, lifeguards could activate these speakers and put that alert out right away," Smith said.

The city is allotting up to 1.2 million dollars for the project. The goal is to have it up and running by next March before Spring Break.