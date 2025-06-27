Clearwater beach bag bandit accused of stealing $1350 in cash arrested near Pier 60: Police

The Brief A man accused of stealing cash from unattended beach bags on Clearwater Beach has been arrested. Police said Damien Klaben, of Melbourne, snagged the bags, swiped more than $1,000 in cash and left behind wallets, credit cards, phones, watches and other valuables. Klaben was arrested near Pier 60 on Thursday afternoon.



A man accused of stealing unattended bags on Clearwater Beach and removing more than $1,000 has been arrested.

The backstory:

Clearwater police say Damien Klaben, of Melbourne, stole three unattended bags near Tower 2 on Clearwater Beach shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to officers, he took the bags to a nearby location and went through the bags, removing a total of $1,350 cash combined from the three. Police said he left behind wallets, credit cards, phones, watches and other valuables.

Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department

Around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, police said they got multiple calls from people saying their beach bags were stolen.

Officers swarmed the area and found Klaben near Pier 60.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

He was arrested and charged with multiple crimes.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, the police department wrote, "Whether you're at the beach, a sporting event, a concert or somewhere else in public, never leave your valuables unattended."