Clearwater beach bag bandit accused of stealing $1350 in cash arrested near Pier 60: Police
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A man accused of stealing unattended bags on Clearwater Beach and removing more than $1,000 has been arrested.
The backstory:
Clearwater police say Damien Klaben, of Melbourne, stole three unattended bags near Tower 2 on Clearwater Beach shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to officers, he took the bags to a nearby location and went through the bags, removing a total of $1,350 cash combined from the three. Police said he left behind wallets, credit cards, phones, watches and other valuables.
Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department
Around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, police said they got multiple calls from people saying their beach bags were stolen.
Officers swarmed the area and found Klaben near Pier 60.
Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
He was arrested and charged with multiple crimes.
What they're saying:
In a post on social media, the police department wrote, "Whether you're at the beach, a sporting event, a concert or somewhere else in public, never leave your valuables unattended."
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Clearwater Police Department.