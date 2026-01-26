Palm Pavilion says goodbye to family ownership after nearly 100 years

The Brief The Palm Pavilion on Clearwater Beach is changing ownership after nearly a century as a family-run business. The Hamilton family, who owned the landmark for more than 60 years, hosted a final farewell weekend. The restaurant will reopen later this week under new management.



The Palm Pavilion, a beloved Clearwater Beach staple since 1926, is officially turning the page. After nearly 100 years in business, and more than six decades under the Hamilton family, the iconic beachside grill and bar is being sold to St. Pete–based Beachside Hospitality Group.

The Hamilton brothers marked their final weekend as owners with an emotional sendoff dubbed "The Final Sunset," drawing longtime customers, former employees, and generations of families.

The backstory:

The Palm Pavilion began as a simple snack bar and bathhouse, once renting towels and bathing suits for just 25 cents. In 1964, Hoyt Hamilton’s parents purchased the property, running it as a modest beachside operation.

In the 1980s, Hoyt Hamilton and his three brothers took over management, expanding the menu and adding a bar, changes that helped transform the Palm Pavilion into a community gathering place known for casual food, live music, and its famous grouper sandwich.

What they're saying:

"This has just been my life," co-owner Hoyt Hamilton said, reflecting on growing up at the Pavilion and eventually running the business with his brothers.

Regular customer Patricia Hutchinson said she’s been coming to the Palm Pavilion since she was 14 years old. "The area that's enclosed on the front wasn't like that. It was all open and there were picnic tables there. So us kids would pack a lunch and come up here and have our lunch and parade around the beach and just have a great time."

Regular customer Debby Brogan said. "It’s an icon," she said. "I don’t think they’re going to do much to change that."

Hamilton said the decision to sell wasn’t easy, but time and health concerns ultimately led the family to pass the reins. "We’ve all put blood, sweat and tears into it, but it was just time," he said.

Big picture view:

For many in Clearwater Beach, the Palm Pavilion isn’t just a restaurant; it’s a living piece of local history. The transition marks the end of one of the area’s longest-running family-owned beach businesses, while raising questions about how the landmark may evolve under new ownership.

What's next:

The Hamilton-owned Palm Pavilion will remain open for one more day Monday before closing briefly. The restaurant is expected to reopen just days later under Beachside Hospitality Group’s management.