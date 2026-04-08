Clearwater Beach Recreation Center reopens for the first time since 2024

The Brief The Clearwater Beach Recreation Center has reopened after being damaged by the hurricanes of 2024. Multipurpose rooms, a workout space, and a swimming pool are available to residents and visitors. The Clearwater Pop-Up Beach Library is now located inside the Clearwater Beach Recreation Center.



For the first time since Hurricanes Helene and Milton struck the Tampa Bay area, the Clearwater Beach Recreation Center has reopened.

What we know:

After being closed for storm-related repairs and renovations, the Clearwater Beach Recreation Center is once again open for business.

Facilities available to residents of Clearwater Beach and visitors to the area include multipurpose rooms, a workout space, and a swimming pool.

The Center also has a renovated event room, available for booking for weddings, birthday parties, and more. Recreation Center staff can help interested parties in planning for these events.

The Clearwater Beach Recreation Center is located at 69 Esplanade in Clearwater Beach and is open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Fridays, and 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays.

Dig deeper:

In addition, the Clearwater Pop-Up Beach Library is now located inside the Recreation Center and features a curated selection of books and other materials, all available with a valid library card.

Along with checking out books from this micro-library, visitors can also register for a library card, access library resources, and even pick up holds from other Clearwater library branches.

Hours for the library are Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon until 2:00 p.m., and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

What you can do:

Center staff said they can help plan events such as birthday parties, weddings, and anniversaries, etc.

Anyone who is interested is asked to call (727) 462-6138 for more information and to make reservations.