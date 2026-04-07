Suspect shot in deputy-involved shooting near Lakeland: PCSO

The Brief An investigation is underway after a person was shot by a deputy Tuesday evening near Lakeland, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the shooting happened in the 2900 block of Socrum Loop Road West. Investigators confirmed that a suspect was shot, and no deputies were injured. Sheriff Grady Judd will provide more details during a media briefing scheduled for 9 p.m.



An investigation is underway after a person was shot by a deputy Tuesday evening near Lakeland, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies say the shooting happened in the 2900 block of Socrum Loop Road West.

Investigators confirmed that a suspect was shot, and no deputies were injured.

What's next:

PCSO says Sheriff Grady Judd will provide more details during a media briefing scheduled for 9 p.m.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not yet released information about what led up to the shooting or the condition of the suspect.