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Suspect shot in deputy-involved shooting near Lakeland: PCSO

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Published  April 7, 2026 7:21pm EDT
Polk County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • An investigation is underway after a person was shot by a deputy Tuesday evening near Lakeland, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
    • Deputies say the shooting happened in the 2900 block of Socrum Loop Road West.
    • Investigators confirmed that a suspect was shot, and no deputies were injured. Sheriff Grady Judd will provide more details during a media briefing scheduled for 9 p.m.

SOCRUM, Fla. - An investigation is underway after a person was shot by a deputy Tuesday evening near Lakeland, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies say the shooting happened in the 2900 block of Socrum Loop Road West. 

Investigators confirmed that a suspect was shot, and no deputies were injured.

What's next:

PCSO says Sheriff Grady Judd will provide more details during a media briefing scheduled for 9 p.m.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not yet released information about what led up to the shooting or the condition of the suspect. 

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Polk CountyCrime and Public Safety