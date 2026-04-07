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Hillsborough man arrested for attempted murder after shooting over kids' bullying dispute: HCSO

Published  April 7, 2026 2:53pm EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • Hillsborough deputies arrested a man they say fired shots at someone during a confrontation.
    • The incident began when a child claimed to be bullied by other children who were playing outside and adults got together to sort it out, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
    • Khiry Cole, 35, has been arrested and charged with second-degree attempted murder and discharge of a firearm in public or residential property.

TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough County man was arrested after deputies said gunshots rang out as adults tried to settle a bullying dispute among children. 

The backstory:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, someone called 911 on March 23, 2026, about shots being fired at an apartment complex during a confrontation.

Detectives said that a group of kids had been playing outside and one child, who was not included in the group, told a family member she had been bullied.

Adults trying to address the issue gathered outside of the complex, according to HCSO, and a verbal altercation broke out involving multiple people.

During the confrontation, deputies said Khiry Cole, 35, started a physical fight with someone in the group, pulled out a gun and began chasing the victim, firing two rounds during the pursuit.

Deputies say nobody was injured in the incident.

Cole has been arrested and charged with second-degree attempted murder and discharge of a firearm in public or residential property.

Cole is being held without bond.

What they're saying:

"This situation escalated quickly and recklessly, putting lives at risk, including children," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Pulling a gun and firing at someone over a dispute is unacceptable. We will continue to hold those who resort to violence fully accountable."

The Source: This article was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in a press release and court documents. 

Hillsborough CountyCrime and Public Safety