Hillsborough man arrested for attempted murder after shooting over kids' bullying dispute: HCSO

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The Brief Hillsborough deputies arrested a man they say fired shots at someone during a confrontation. The incident began when a child claimed to be bullied by other children who were playing outside and adults got together to sort it out, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Khiry Cole, 35, has been arrested and charged with second-degree attempted murder and discharge of a firearm in public or residential property.



A Hillsborough County man was arrested after deputies said gunshots rang out as adults tried to settle a bullying dispute among children.

The backstory:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, someone called 911 on March 23, 2026, about shots being fired at an apartment complex during a confrontation.

Detectives said that a group of kids had been playing outside and one child, who was not included in the group, told a family member she had been bullied.

Adults trying to address the issue gathered outside of the complex, according to HCSO, and a verbal altercation broke out involving multiple people.

During the confrontation, deputies said Khiry Cole, 35, started a physical fight with someone in the group, pulled out a gun and began chasing the victim, firing two rounds during the pursuit.

Deputies say nobody was injured in the incident.

Cole has been arrested and charged with second-degree attempted murder and discharge of a firearm in public or residential property.

Cole is being held without bond.

What they're saying:

"This situation escalated quickly and recklessly, putting lives at risk, including children," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Pulling a gun and firing at someone over a dispute is unacceptable. We will continue to hold those who resort to violence fully accountable."