Hillsborough man arrested for attempted murder after shooting over kids' bullying dispute: HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough County man was arrested after deputies said gunshots rang out as adults tried to settle a bullying dispute among children.
The backstory:
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, someone called 911 on March 23, 2026, about shots being fired at an apartment complex during a confrontation.
Detectives said that a group of kids had been playing outside and one child, who was not included in the group, told a family member she had been bullied.
Adults trying to address the issue gathered outside of the complex, according to HCSO, and a verbal altercation broke out involving multiple people.
During the confrontation, deputies said Khiry Cole, 35, started a physical fight with someone in the group, pulled out a gun and began chasing the victim, firing two rounds during the pursuit.
Deputies say nobody was injured in the incident.
Cole has been arrested and charged with second-degree attempted murder and discharge of a firearm in public or residential property.
Cole is being held without bond.
What they're saying:
"This situation escalated quickly and recklessly, putting lives at risk, including children," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Pulling a gun and firing at someone over a dispute is unacceptable. We will continue to hold those who resort to violence fully accountable."
The Source: This article was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in a press release and court documents.