Multiple cows shot, killed on Polk County farm: PCSO

The Brief Nine cows were shot on a Ft. Meade farm, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Each cow had a calf nearby. No suspects have been identified.



The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several cows were found shot on a Fort Meade farm last month.

What we know:

Investigators with the PCSO Agriculture Crimes Unit went to the area of Lake Buffum Road West on March 19 after the property owner reported that several cows were killed and others were shot the day before.

When deputies arrived, they said they found three deceased cows and five others that were critically injured and had to be euthanized. Four of the five that had to be put down were believed to be pregnant.

A ninth cow was located deceased several days later, according to PCSO.

Each cow reportedly had a live calf nearby at the time of the shootings.

Investigators said there were no eyewitnesses and no surveillance cameras are in the area.

Deputies did observe a hunting stand on a nearby property which is leased.

The owner estimated the value of each cow at approximately $4,000.

What we don't know:

There is no indication currently of any suspects, or what the motive was behind the shootings.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Det. Jacob Durrance at (863) 534-7205 regarding case #26-11726.

If you wish to remain anonymous AND be eligible for a reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways:

Call 1-888-400-TIPS (8477) Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida.

Dial **TIPS from your cell phone.

Visit Highland Crime Stoppers and click on "Submit A Tip"

Download the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.