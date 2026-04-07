Florida man accused of stabbing & beating roommate to death initially claimed she was a burglar: Affidavit

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The Brief A North Port woman was killed by her roommate after she was unable to get inside the residence despite being given a key, according to an affidavit. Coy Bothwell is accused of stabbing the woman with scissors and a kitchen knife before beating her with golf clubs until the clubs broke. Bothwell initially called police hours later claiming that a woman broke into his home.



A North Port man who initially called police to report a burglary that had happened hours earlier is accused of stabbing his roommate with scissors and a kitchen knife before beating her until his golf clubs broke.

The backstory:

According to an affidavit, Coy Bothwell called 911 shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday and said a woman armed with scissors broke into his home the night before.

Bothwell claimed he waited to report it because he was in a state of shock and wanted someone to check it out, given that the woman was unconscious and not breathing.

When officers arrived, they said they found Bothwell on the rear lanai and saw a deceased woman lying near the front door entryway.

Around 3:30 p.m., after waiving his Miranda rights, detectives said Bothwell told them that the victim had been his roommate for about two months.

Dig deeper:

He went on to say that the victim returned home on April 4 and, despite being given a key, she was unable to get inside.

After briefly talking with the victim, Bothwell said he used a kitchen knife and scissors to stab the victim in the head, neck and chest.

The affidavit states that Bothwell then repeatedly struck the woman in the head with several golf clubs until they broke before holding her down until she died.

Investigators said that Bothwell did not make any statements that show he acted in self-defense.

Bothwell was charged with murder.