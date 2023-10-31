City of Clearwater accepting candy donations this week to send overseas to U.S. service members

article

The City of Clearwater announced Tuesday they will be accepting Halloween candy to send to U.S. service members stationed overseas.

Residents can bring donations to recreation centers in the city from November 1 through November 7 and are encouraged to donate their extra candy to support the "Our Troops Online" organization.

READ: 3 arrested in Polk County’s largest fentanyl seizure: ‘This stuff is killing us’

"During Halloween, we celebrate not only with costumes and candies but also with the spirit of sharing," said Parks & Recreation Director Art Kader. "This candy collection drive is our way of extending that celebration to the brave men and women serving our nation overseas. Every piece of candy donated brings a little sweetness to their day and reminds them of home."

Those participating in the initiative have the opportunity to earn rewards, as well, according to city officials. For every pound of candy donated, individuals will receive a small prize and be entered into a drawing for one of several grand prizes.

Residents can bring candy donations to the following recreation centers: