Clearwater concert benefits breast cancer research

More than $1 million went towards breast cancer research in the Tampa Bay area.

As part of its 40th anniversary celebration, the Hooters restaurant chain presented checks to cancer research facilities, including Moffitt Cancer Center, at a breast cancer research benefit concert on Saturday in Clearwater.

"I'm glad that my partners that we are giving much of it back because we can use an experience like this to save lives and save our customers' health," said Hooters Co-Founder Ed Droste.

The concert featured performances by Chicago and Moffitt Cancer Center's house band, The ReMissions.

October is breast cancer awareness month, and FOX 13 is proud to team up once again with the American Cancer Society for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walks.

These fun and inspiring events provide support for those going through the battle and also for survivors. Proceeds go towards funding research and programs that assist patients, their families and caregivers.

Here is a list of Making Strides events in the Tampa Bay area:

Saturday, October 14 – Vinoy Park in St. Petersburg

Saturday, October 14 – Lake Mirror Promenade in Lakeland

Saturday, October 21 – Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota

Saturday, October 28 – Raymond James Stadium in Tampa

For information on how to register and participate, click here.