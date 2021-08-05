Clearwater duo test drove car from dealership and never returned, police say

article

Clearwater police are searching for two suspects who stole a vehicle from a dealership during a test drive.

Police said the incident occurred Monday. The female suspect was the driver and the male suspect accompanied her to the dealership. the Dayton Andrews Chrysler at 2388 Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.

Detectives said she took a 2018 Honda Accord during a test drive and never brought the car back that day. The Honda was recovered late Wednesday, but they are still searching for the two suspects.

Provided by Clearwater police

The agency released surveillance images of the suspects and the vehicle police believed they used to arrive at the dealership.

Provided by Clearwater police

Anyone with information is asked to call 727-562-4242.