Clearwater event honors women veterans and the sacrifices they made in service

The Brief A Clearwater event honored women who served in the U.S. military. Women have only been allowed to serve as full military members since 1948. The event offered veterans resources, support, and recognition for their service.



As the nation prepares to celebrate 250 years of American history, a Clearwater event highlighted a chapter of that history written by the women who wore the uniform.

Honoring women veterans

The backstory:

Women have served in America’s military throughout history, but it was not until June 1948 that women were officially allowed to serve as full members of the armed forces.

For many women veterans, recognition of their contributions came after years of challenges.

What we know:

American Legion Post 7 and St. Vincent de Paul CARES hosted a Women Veterans Recognition event Saturday to honor female veterans and connect them with resources.

The event included mental health and housing resources, free phones for veterans, raffles, and a chance for women who served to gather and share their experiences.

Judith Warren, chief program officer with St. Vincent de Paul CARES said the event brought together women veterans from across the area.

"I met a woman that served 20 years and she drove here from Haines City just to participate in the event. So that's very exciting to us," she said.

What they're saying:

Tampa-bred veteran Eunice Butts volunteered to serve in the Air Force and National Guard in 1964 after seeing a military recruitment sign.

"I looked at it and I just walked in there. I said, well, I gotta have it," Butts said.

Butts served during the Vietnam era and remembers facing discrimination as a woman of color in the military.

"I found it extremely difficult being a black woman at that time," she said.

She said many women felt pressure to stay quiet rather than challenge unfair treatment.

"You were sort of afraid to make waves, or you’ll have a very bad time in the military," Butts said.

Despite those obstacles, Butts said she is proud of what women veterans have contributed and what future generations will continue to accomplish.

Butts was a keynote speaker at the event.

Why you should care:

Events like this give women veterans a chance to be recognized for their service and remind the community that their stories are part of the nation’s history.