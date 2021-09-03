Clearwater HS football field named for longtime athletic director battling stage 4 breast cancer

Katherine Biddle, a longtime athletic director at Clearwater High School is the first woman in Pinellas County to have a football field named after her.

"I am not a person who takes recognition well," Biddle shared. "When they unfurled that in the office, I was like are you kidding me?"

Biddle's been a teacher at the school since 1978 and the athletic director for the past 28 years. She learned earlier this week the field at Jack White Stadium is being named in her honor.

The ribbon was cut at halftime during Friday night’s football game, nearly fifty years after she graduated from Clearwater in 1974.

"I just come here to do my job, and never looked at it as going over the top," she said.

The honor is especially meaningful for her tens of thousands of current and former students because she is battling stage-four breast cancer.

"(With) the adversity she has faced, she is a role model who is just amazing," said Kimberly Myers, a class of 1981 graduate and volunteer.

When Biddle looks back on more than 40 years of teaching, and over the field that is now hers, she has a simple wish for what she hopes future students will think about when they see her name.

"Just to be a good person," she advised. "A good citizen. Play hard. Work hard. And don't slack off."

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Advertisement

Sign up for our daily newsletter