Clearwater man dies after being thrown from motorcycle during crash, FHP says

A man was thrown off his motorcycle during a fatal accident in Pinellas County on Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 22-year-old Largo woman was driving north on State Road 688 around 8:53 p.m. At the intersection of 130th Avenue North, she turned left under a yellow flashing turn signal.

A 20-year-old motorcyclist from Clearwater was driving south when the woman made the turn and hit him, according to FHP.

Troopers say he was thrown of the motorcycle.

Officials say that man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

The woman only had minor injuries.