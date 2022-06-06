Clearwater Marine Aquarium monitoring sea turtle nesting activities

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium Sea Turtle Conservation Program monitors North Pinellas County from May 1 through Oct. 31 for sea turtle nesting activities.

They document whether the turtles laid a clutch of eggs or if the turtles have come ashore but turned around and not laid any, which is called a false crawl.

They take data on both events because the Florida State and Wildlife Conservation Commission monitors that nesting activity throughout the state every year.

Lindsey Flynn, see turtle conservation manager with Clearwater Marine Aquarium said, "We are starting to see sea turtle activity already this season our primary species is called a loggerhead sea turtle."

According to Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Florida supports more than 90% of all loggerhead sea turtle nesting in North America. The state of Florida is one of two primary nesting locations for the loggerhead sea turtle in the entire world.

The other location is called Oman and unfortunately the recent research shows that nesting in Oman has decreased by 79% leaving Florida as a critical nesting grounds for this threatened species.

"What affects our nesting population here in the state of Florida can affect the global population of loggerhead sea turtles," shared Flynn.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium is urging people to do their part to help protect the species by removing all obstacles off the beach at the end of the day, fill in all Sandcastle holes and reduce your lighting at night to help not confuse baby sea turtles that may go in the wrong direction.

For more information visit: mission.cmaquarium.org.