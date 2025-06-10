Clearwater Marine Aquarium's summer camps for kids and teens, registration open

The Brief Registration is open for the Clearwater Marine Aquarium's summer camps for kids and teens. The theme for the summer camps changes each week for each grade level. The camps run until Aug. 8.



Each week of summer, Clearwater Marine Aquarium hosts around 100 kids and teenagers for summer camps.

"They are educational and immersive," Clearwater Marine Aquarium Director of Conservation Education Lindsay Roland said.

The learning takes place in the classrooms, with camp themes like "Mini Marine Biologist", "All About Dolphins" and "Ecosystem Advocates".

Much of the immersion comes from the surrounding waters, where campers go snorkeling and kayaking.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Each week of summer, Clearwater Marine Aquarium hosts around 100 kids and teenagers for summer camps.

What they're saying:

"I hope that they're able to look back on those experiences and just realize, wow, this is such an interesting opportunity," Roland said. "I hope that it was something that really just sparked interest and joy and gave them something fun to learn about and to do during the summer."

The theme for the summer camps changes each week for each grade level. Campers must be five years old and a kindergarten graduate.

Recent high school graduates are welcome but must be no older than 18. Camps are divided into a morning and an afternoon session.

Some campers participate for the whole summer, while some only come for one week. Roland says around 1,000 campers participate each year.

"A lot of us, especially who work here, we have some interaction, something we learned that really instilled our passion for marine life," Roland said.

Each week of summer, Clearwater Marine Aquarium hosts around 100 kids and teenagers for summer camps.

As campers ask questions or take part in a new activity, Roland cherishes their reactions.

READ: Pinellas non-profit helping seniors worried about funding cuts

"It just gives you a new perspective, and it's very invigorating," Roland said. "It's just, it's so unique to see it through their eyes."

What they're saying:

Registration remains open for many of the remaining camps, which run until Aug. 8.

You can find more information on their website.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by FOX 13's Barry Wong.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: