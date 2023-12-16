Expand / Collapse search
Mother charged with child neglect, DUI after passing out behind the wheel: Clearwater Police

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Clearwater
FOX 13 News
Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriffs Office article

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater police say a 35-year-old woman was passed out behind the wheel of a running car while her toddler was jumping around inside on Wednesday night.

According to an officer, Racquel Christine Anderson was seen waking up in the driver's seat with her child, Tyra, on her lap around 5:49 p.m at 300 Jeffords St.

Officials say the keys were in the ignition. According to Clearwater police, a small baggie that contained a white powdery substance that appeared to be cocaine was found just outside the driver's door.

Anderson tried to get the baggie after the officer arrived, according to authorities. Police say the substance tested positive for cocaine and weighed 1.5 grams.

Officials took a urine sample and said Anderson's breath was "rancid" and she had dry mouth.

Anderson showed signs of impairment and performed poorly on field sobriety tests, according to the Clearwater Police Department. Officers say she denied ownership of the cocaine and denied that she was impaired.

Racquel Anderson was charged with child neglect/endangerment, driving under the influence, and possession of a controlled substance.