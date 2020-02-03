Clearwater police celebrate baby boom of 13 kids among nine officers

article

Clearwater police have introduced some new bundles of joy.

In 2019, the department welcomed 13 newborns into the family. According to the agency, nine of the 13 police officers and their babies gathered for photos wearing “Daddy Is My Hero” onesies.

“Congratulations to Officer Diaz, Officer Hoxie, Officer Hurt, Officer Lightfoot, Officer Maser, Officer McCann, Officer Penna, Officer Robinson and Officer Yeates!” according to the Clearwater Police Department’s Facebook post.

All the images can be seen on the agency’s Facebook account: