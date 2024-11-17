Expand / Collapse search

Man found dead in Clearwater, police investigating

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  November 17, 2024 2:28pm EST
Clearwater
    CLEARWATER, Fla. - A man was found dead in the 21000 block of U.S. 19 N early Sunday morning, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

    Officials say the man's body was found near an access road just after 7 a.m.

    Detectives are conducting a death investigation.

