Man found dead in Clearwater, police investigating
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A man was found dead in the 21000 block of U.S. 19 N early Sunday morning, according to the Clearwater Police Department.
Officials say the man's body was found near an access road just after 7 a.m.
Detectives are conducting a death investigation.
