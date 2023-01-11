Clearwater police providing free steering wheel locks to to Hyundai vehicle owners to combat auto thefts

article

The Clearwater Police Department and Hyundai Motor America are teaming up to combat the potential of auto thefts.

Hyundai has donated a supply of steering wheel locks to the police department for distribution to Hyundai owners. They are available at the main station, located at 645 Pierce Street.

It comes as Hyundai and Kia vehicles have been targeted by thieves across the nation as a result of social media trends. Car thieves in Milwaukee figured it out first and posted a video on TikTok and YouTube last year, triggering an illegal trend called the "Kia Challenge."

It shows how criminals can use a USB cable instead of a key to break into the steering column and start the car. Part of the challenge then included taking the car for joyrides, and often crashing or abandoning them.

The cars being targeted are ones without engine immobilizers built before Nov. 1, 2021. Vehicles built after that date have immobilizers on them as standard equipment.

It's been an ongoing problem across Pinellas County alone. Last fall, St. Pete nurse Alissa Brinkley's Kia was involved in a hit-and-run crash, but she had no idea until she woke up to a call from police. After, she had to find rides to work and make arrangements for her kids to go to school.

"It has got to stop," Alissa said. "People work hard for the things they have – very hard."

To qualify for a free steering wheel lock, proof of Hyundai ownership is required.

Lobby hours are from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.