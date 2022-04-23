Clearwater police searching for attempted murder suspect

article

The Clearwater Police Department is searching for a man they say is wanted in connection with a shooting that severely injured an adult male Thursday night.

Police have issued an attempted first-degree murder warrant for Ja'Quian Kellam following the shooting, which took place in the 1100 block of Beckett Street.

The 26-year-old victim was airlifted to an area trauma center and is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call 727-562-4242.