The Clearwater Police Department is asking for help locating a missing and possibly endangered 16-year-old who they say is a runaway.

Police say Chloe Cluck last was seen about 1:30 this morning in the 1800 block of Sunset Point Road.

She is 5’7”, weighs 170 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.