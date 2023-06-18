Clearwater Public Library offering exhibit that features artwork from Cuba

article

Unless you lived there, the beauty of Cuba is lost to most Americans.

Travel and access to the island nation is difficult, and political turmoil creates a barrier for many.

The Clearwater Public Library has a solution for those who wish to see the country's beauty through the eyes of those who have been there as visitors and residents.

"We have two exhibits focusing on the art of Cuba," shared Eric Santiago, CRA Manager: Urban Planning and Management for the City of Clearwater.

The show has two sides. One exhibit features the amazing photographic artwork of Clyde Butcher, and the other exhibit showcases artists from Cuba or of Cuban heritage.

"On Clyde Butcher's side, he's well known for his iconic, larger-than-life landscapes," explained Santiago, "Clyde was given incredible access to document portions of Cuba that were rarely seen. He went from Cuba literally from coast to coast and did photography in the mountains."

Artwork from the Cuba exhibit

The majestic mountains and lush landscapes in his iconic photographic style set the scene for the other exhibit.

"Having his artwork and the artwork on the other side from a local artist, you get to see how some of those artists interpreted Cuba," said Santiago.

Unlike the Clyde Butcher side, the viewer will see multiple art mediums and styles in the 2nd exhibit.

"We worked with 19 local artists to create an exhibit called 'El Arte.' It's a lot of different media, paintings, photography, and sculptures," Santiago explained.

The viewer will see cityscapes, portraits, and even some farm animal images that may remind the savvy Tampa Bay resident of Ybor City.

"This provides people an opportunity to see the Cuba that they may not get the chance to see," admitted Santiago.

The artwork and photo exhibit are displayed at the Clearwater Public Library Main Branch on North Osceola Avenue until October.

You can learn more about the Library and its hours by clicking here.

Anyone intrested in learning more about the Clyde Butcher side of the exhibit can click here.